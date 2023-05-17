Intech Investment Management LLC Has $19.08 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $301.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

