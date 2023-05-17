Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 19.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.68. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

