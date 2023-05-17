Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,491 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,491 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

