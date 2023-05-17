Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.9 %

ICPT stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. 5,643,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,650. The company has a market capitalization of $595.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,883 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 694,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 530,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 446,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

