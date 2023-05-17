International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Update

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,494. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in International Seaways by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 36,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

