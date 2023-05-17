Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63. 136,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,271,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Intuitive Machines Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.
Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines
About Intuitive Machines
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Machines (LUNR)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.