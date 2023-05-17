Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

