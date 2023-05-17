Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
Inuvo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.