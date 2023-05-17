Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,847 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 6.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

