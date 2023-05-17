Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.10

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 10635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

