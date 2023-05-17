Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PBUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 147,931 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 63,028 shares.The stock last traded at $41.38 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

