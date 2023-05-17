Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for A. O. Smith (AOS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) recently:

5/1/2023 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $82.00.

4/28/2023 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – A. O. Smith had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $78.00.

4/27/2023 – A. O. Smith was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 611,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,558. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

