Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,693 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,776 call options.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.0 %

DT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,931,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $100,635.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.