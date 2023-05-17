Invitoken Price Tops $1.32 on Major Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Invitoken token can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00004931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $56,711.32 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Invitoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Invitoken Profile

Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.