iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC opened at $125.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $164.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.22% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.