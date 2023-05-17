Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.35 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.