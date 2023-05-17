Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,947. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 350,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 16,746 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $191,071.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,378.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 9,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $108,029.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,931 shares of company stock worth $1,790,377 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 118,514 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 942,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 148,640 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

