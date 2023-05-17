iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 14.6% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,908,000 after buying an additional 150,936 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The stock had a trading volume of 92,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

