iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.10 and last traded at C$28.09. 15,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 37,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.99.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.96.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

