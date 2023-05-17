iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 249,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,749,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. 6,448,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.