iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,962. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

