iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000.

IJR traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 1,397,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,274. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

