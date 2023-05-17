iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 359,678 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

