iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.90. The stock had a trading volume of 169,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,085. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $258.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

