iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 136,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,622. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

