Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $32,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,660,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,616,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,459,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Ball Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

