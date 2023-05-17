Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading Up 8.6%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 410,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 379,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 1,896.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $9,176,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after acquiring an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.