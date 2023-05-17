Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.28. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 104,391 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Iveda Solutions from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Iveda Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iveda Solutions by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

