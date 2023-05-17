IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.63. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 161,206 shares trading hands.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.