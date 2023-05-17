Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Insider Sells $51,052.79 in Stock

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Gretzema also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 9th, Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

JACK stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 894,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $55,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

