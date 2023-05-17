Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Insider Sells $51,052.79 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad Gretzema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %

JACK stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 894,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.2% during the first quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. now owns 1,073,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $98,706,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $55,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Stories

