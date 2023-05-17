Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.12.

JACK opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.37.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,569 shares of company stock worth $216,347 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

