Jefferies Financial Group Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $99.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

ON stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

