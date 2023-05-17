Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.78. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

