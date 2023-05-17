Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $12,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 797.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.