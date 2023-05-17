Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.64 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TIXT opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

