Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $17.03 Million Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 450,602 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,028,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

