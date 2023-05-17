Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 609,824 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,824 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.13% of FREYR Battery worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREY opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.68.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FREY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

