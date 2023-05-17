Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 747,283 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 411.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,283 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Altimmune worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 977,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 362,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 71,582 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,555,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,385,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Drutz bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,896.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Recommended Stories

