Jennison Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,174 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.5 %

RRX stock opened at $125.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

