Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.9 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $207.20 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

