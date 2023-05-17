JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 87,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,004,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,019,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 46,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE CVS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

