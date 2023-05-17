JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

