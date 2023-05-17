John F. Crowley Sells 6,044 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,987. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

