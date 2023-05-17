Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,840.18

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $18,840.18 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,737.76 or 0.99954754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04806296 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,446.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

