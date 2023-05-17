JPMorgan European Discovery Trust (LON:JEDT) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 412.50 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 412.50 ($5.17). Approximately 119,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 159,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 416 ($5.21).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 417.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.16. The firm has a market cap of £642.52 million, a P/E ratio of -254.32 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Discovery Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.