Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 346,457 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,457 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $32,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 113.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 110,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,910. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.
