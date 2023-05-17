Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,991 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Vistra worth $41,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 575.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,315,000 after buying an additional 2,802,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vistra by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $32,716,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 1,208,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.