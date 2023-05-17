Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $28.20 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,544 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,702,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 384,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.