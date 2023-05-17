Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $49.70 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Design Systems worth $49,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.98. 316,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.58. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.80, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,195,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,804 shares of company stock worth $62,274,597. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

