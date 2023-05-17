Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $82.86 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,254 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.2% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Adobe worth $82,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.98. 1,510,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,181. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

