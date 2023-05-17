Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 108,126 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,126 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.77. 183,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

